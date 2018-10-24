North Shore Academy teacher charged with child pornography, criminal sexual assault

GLENVIEW, Ill. (WLS) --A North Shore Academy teacher who also taught at Loyola Academy has been charged with criminal sexual assault and possession and dissemination of child pornography, Glenview police said Wednesday.
Mathew Laird, 32, was arrested at his Glenview home Tuesday after an investigation by the Glenview Police Department and the Cook County Internet Crimes against Children Task Force.
Investigators received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about someone uploading child pornography to a website used for sharing adult pornography. Police said that investigators identified Laird based on subscriber information of the IP address used to upload the images.
A search warrant was executed at Laird's home in September 2018 and several electronic devices were seized. Police said that the devices contained several hundred child pornographic images and videos.
Police also said they discovered several hundred images, both pornographic and non-pornographic, of former female high school students. Investigators are working to identify the students.
Investigators also said that Laird committed two criminal sexual assaults, with one being a juvenile student at the time of the incident.
Laird has been charged with criminal sexual assault (position of authority), criminal sexual assault (non-consensual), dissemination of child pornography under 13-years-old, possession of child pornography under 13 years old and non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.
Laird was a teacher at Loyola Academy from 2011 until 2014 and was a scholastic bowl moderator from 2004 to 2008 and 2010 to 2014, the school said. Laird also served as a scholastic bowl team moderator at Stevenson High School.
Anyone with further information on the case is asked to contact the Glenview Police Department at their tip line 847-901-6055 or email to gpdtipline@glenview.il.us.
In a statement, Loyola Academy said, On October 23, 2018, charges were filed against Matthew Laird for alleged criminal sexual assault and child pornography. Mr. Laird is a former Loyola Academy employee.
Mr. Laird taught at Loyola Academy from 2011 to 2014 and was a scholastic bowl moderator from 2004 to 2008 and 2010 to 2014. After being informed of an investigation by the Glenview Police Department (GPD), Loyola contacted individuals who attended the school when Mr. Laird was an employee, informed them of the investigation and urged anyone who had relevant information to contact Detective Jamie Medina at 847.901.6145.
At this point, it is unknown to us whether or to what extent any former Loyola student has been impacted, but we are continuing to cooperate fully with the Glenview Police Department in its ongoing investigation of this matter.
The safety, security and well-being of our students are our highest priorities. Loyola has numerous programs and personnel in place to ensure student safety. For additional information, please visit the Protecting and Caring for Our Students section of our website: goramblers.org/protecting-students.