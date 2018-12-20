Northbound traffic on the Kennedy Expressway was snarled near Ogden Avenue Thursday night due to a serious, multi-vehicle crash that killed a man, Illinois State Police said.All northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were closed at Ogden Avenue after the crash about 6 p.m. The express lanes were opened about 8:30 p.m., though local lanes remained closed. Local lanes reopened about 9:20 p.m.The crash involved four vehicles and resulted in serious injuries, police said. Authorities believe the crash was the result of a 59-year-old man suffering a medical emergency. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.He later died, Illinois State Police confirmed.