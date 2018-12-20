Northbound Kennedy Expressway closed at Ogden Ave. due to multi-vehicle crash that killed 1

(Shutterstock)

CHICAGO (WLS) --
Northbound traffic on the Kennedy Expressway was snarled near Ogden Avenue Thursday night due to a serious, multi-vehicle crash that killed a man, Illinois State Police said.

All northbound lanes of the Kennedy Expressway were closed at Ogden Avenue after the crash about 6 p.m. The express lanes were opened about 8:30 p.m., though local lanes remained closed.

The crash involved four vehicles and resulted in serious injuries, police said. Authorities believe the crash was the result of a 59-year-old man suffering a medical emergency. He was transported to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

He later died, Illinois State Police confirmed.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
crashtraffichighwaysChicagoWest TownRiver West
(Copyright ©2018 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Man charged after deaths of CPD officers says he found gun in alley
Wake held for fallen CPD Officer
Charges filed more than two weeks after Greyhound bomb threat drama
New Laws 2019: Illinois laws that start January 1
Illinois lost 45K residents last year, 2nd largest decline in US
Don't celebrate Christmas? See 7 things you can do on Dec. 25
Polls: Chicago mayoral race could be between two women
Man who claims confession was forced under Jon Burge may be released Friday
Show More
National Mascot Hall of Fame to offer kid-friendly, sports-themed fun in Whiting, Ind.
CPD Superintendent Eddie Johnson surprises domestic violence survivor, 6 kids with gifts
Neighbors line street with pride flags to support family after flag stolen
Budweiser looking into making drinks infused with pot
More News