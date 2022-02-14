truck fire

I-294 fire: Amazon truck becomes engulfed in flames on Tri-State Tollway in Northbrook

Illinois State Police did not immediately have additional information on incident
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Amazon truck catches fire on I-294 in Northbrook

NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- An Amazon truck caught fire on the Tri-State Tollway in Northbrook Sunday night.

It happened around midnight on the northbound lanes of Interstate 294 at Lake Cook Road, Northbrook fire officials said.

The cab of the truck was completely destroyed, Northbrook fire said.

RELATED: Clown mask-wearing 'Joker' pleads guilty to setting Chicago police car on fire

The driver managed to escape.

There's no word yet on how that fire may have started.

Fire officials said the truck was carrying "general packages," but the blaze did not spread to the trailer because firefighters dumped about 1,000 gallons of water and foam on it.

Illinois State Police also responded to the incident but did not immediately have any additional information.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookamazontruck firefire
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
TRUCK FIRE
Massive fire engulfs truck in Texas: VIDEO
Semi-truck carrying fireworks crashes, catches fire on I-294 in Berkeley
At least 17 vehicles catch fire at Addison truck facility
VIDEO: TX officers pull man from truck before it explodes
TOP STORIES
Wilmette parents holding school mask protest
Pet owners hope to warn others after Rover caretakers lost their dogs
Avocado imports to US become latest victim of Mexico cartel battles
Businesses in South Loop's Motor Row concerned amid recent shootings
Super Bowl halftime show brought all the hip-hop heat
Ken Griffin donates $20M to GOP candidate Irvin
9 shot, 3 fatally, in Chicago weekend violence
Show More
CPS officially renaming North Side school after Harriet Tubman
Rams beat Bengals in 2022 Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium
Adrian Peterson arrested for alleged domestic violence at LAX
Chicago Weather: Cloudy, cold Monday with some AM flurries
'Fake heiress' Anna Sorokin details life after prison in ABC interview
More TOP STORIES News