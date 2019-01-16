Northbrook home destroyed by fire, which spread to 2 other homes

EMBED </>More Videos

A fire spread from one home to two neighboring houses in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.

By and Evelyn Holmes
NORTHBROOK, Ill. (WLS) --
A fire that broke out at a home in Northbrook Wednesday morning had three families running for their lives.

An off-duty firefighter was on his way to work when he spotted a home in the 2500-block of Melanie Lane fully engulfed by flames. The Northbrook Fire Department was on the scene about 8 minutes later.

Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. Fire billowed out of the home and quickly spread to the houses on either side of it.

EMBED More News Videos

A fire spread from one home to another in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.



Michael Magan, an uncle of the woman who owns the home where the fire started, said she told him she heard a loud pop, then saw a wall of flames.

"She heard just explosion. She was upstairs in her bedroom. Then all of the sudden she came out and the whole stairs collapsed down. She was running down, through the stairs, through the fire. Then grab her jacket. She couldn't go up front. She go in the back door, through the sliding door. Then she escape, yeah," Magan said.

The woman, whose husband was not home at the time, managed to escape relatively unharmed. Their next-door neighbors managed to get out too. No residents, firefighters or pets were injured, fire officials said.

The homes in this neighborhood are about 25-30 feet apart. About a dozen fire departments responded to the call, because of how close the homes are to each other.

As of 11 a.m., firefighters were still cooling hot spots. The home where the fire stared is a total loss, fire officials said. The other two homes sustained less damage.

Invesitgators plan to speak with residents and neighbors and examine the homes once they can get inside. The state fire marshal planned to send an investigator to the scene. Nicor Gas and other utilities were also there.

Fire officials said the department also received reports of an explosion, but investigators have not confirmed whether a blast occurred. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The American Red Cross was on hand to help the people who were displaced.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
house fireNorthbrook
(Copyright ©2019 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
City inspects R. Kelly's West Loop studio
Clemson Tigers invited to Chicago for fine dining celebration
Karen Pence teaching art at school that bans gay students, parents
Jake Patterson's dad has letter for Jayme Closs family
YouTube revises policy and bans dangerous prank videos
Illinois parents to be sentenced in starvation death of 6-year-old boy
Chef killed, 2 critically hurt in NYC restaurant hammer attack
Woman ticketed for honking at officer
Show More
Toddler found dead in freezing temps after escaping home
Woman in wheelchair killed, stabbed 116 times
Red Line service resumes at 9 stations after mechanical problem
People are freaking out over this giant spinning ice disk
More News