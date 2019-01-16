EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=5088185" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> A fire spread from one home to another in the north suburbs Wednesday morning.

A fire that broke out at a home in Northbrook Wednesday morning had three families running for their lives.An off-duty firefighter was on his way to work when he spotted a home in the 2500-block of Melanie Lane fully engulfed by flames. The Northbrook Fire Department was on the scene about 8 minutes later.Chopper 7 HD was over the scene around 6:30 a.m. Fire billowed out of the home and quickly spread to the houses on either side of it.Michael Magan, an uncle of the woman who owns the home where the fire started, said she told him she heard a loud pop, then saw a wall of flames."She heard just explosion. She was upstairs in her bedroom. Then all of the sudden she came out and the whole stairs collapsed down. She was running down, through the stairs, through the fire. Then grab her jacket. She couldn't go up front. She go in the back door, through the sliding door. Then she escape, yeah," Magan said.The woman, whose husband was not home at the time, managed to escape relatively unharmed. Their next-door neighbors managed to get out too. No residents, firefighters or pets were injured, fire officials said.The homes in this neighborhood are about 25-30 feet apart. About a dozen fire departments responded to the call, because of how close the homes are to each other.As of 11 a.m., firefighters were still cooling hot spots. The home where the fire stared is a total loss, fire officials said. The other two homes sustained less damage.Invesitgators plan to speak with residents and neighbors and examine the homes once they can get inside. The state fire marshal planned to send an investigator to the scene. Nicor Gas and other utilities were also there.Fire officials said the department also received reports of an explosion, but investigators have not confirmed whether a blast occurred. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.The American Red Cross was on hand to help the people who were displaced.