Northbrook police investigating death at Underwriters Laboratories

Northbrook police are investigating the death of a 22-year-old man inside a company's testing facilities Friday afternoon in the north suburb.About 1:30 p.m., Matthew Braun, 22, was found unresponsive on the ground inside Underwriters Laboratories, 333 Pfingsten Rd., according to a statement from Northbrook police.Braun, who lived in north suburban Lake Villa, was taken to Glenbrook Hospital in Glenview, where he was pronounced dead at 2:15 p.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office.An autopsy to determine the cause of death was scheduled for Saturday, the medical examiner's office said.As of now, police said no foul play is suspected.Underwriters Laboratories is a Northbrook-based business known for testing and developing safety standards for products.A spokeswoman for the company could not immediately be reached for comment Friday evening.