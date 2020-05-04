4 charged with beating man, stealing THC products in Northbrook robbery: police

Police cars

(Shutterstock)

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Four men are accused of beating a person and stealing THC products Saturday in north suburban Northbrook.

Christian Adams, Tyler Szerlong and Shalom Moon, all 18, are each charged with a felony count of robbery, Northbrook police said. William Walker, 19, faces the same charge.

They had arranged to meet the victim, who was offering to sell THC products, police said.

They approached him about 6 p.m. and a struggle ensued, during which the victim was hit multiple times and suffered a laceration to his head.

The four suspects allegedly took his backpack and property from his car before driving away in a green 2007 Toyota, police said.

The victim declined medical attention.

Glenview officers found the vehicle and took the men into custody, police said. They're all due in bond court Monday.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
northbrookmarijuanarobberybeating
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Indiana lifts restrictions on businesses in much of state
COVID-19 testing site opening in Back of the Yards neighborhood Monday
46 shot, 4 fatally, in Chicago weekend shootings
Free educational resources for kids stuck at home
COVID-19: Help, information and resources
Illinois conducts highest number of COVID-19 tests in 24 hours
Chicago police break up multiple large gatherings over weekend
Show More
22-year-old Chicago woman diagnosed with COVID-19 dies
Cook County deputy dies of COVID-19 complications
Chicago AccuWeather: Cloudy, chilly Monday
Chicago small business COVID-19 recovery grant applications due Monday
Kennedy, Edens expressway reopen after second phase of Montrose Bridge demolition
More TOP STORIES News