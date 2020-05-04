4 charged with beating man, stealing THC products in Northbrook robbery: police

NORTHBROOK, Ill. -- Four men are accused of beating a person and stealing THC products Saturday in north suburban Northbrook.Christian Adams, Tyler Szerlong and Shalom Moon, all 18, are each charged with a felony count of robbery, Northbrook police said. William Walker, 19, faces the same charge.They had arranged to meet the victim, who was offering to sell THC products, police said.They approached him about 6 p.m. and a struggle ensued, during which the victim was hit multiple times and suffered a laceration to his head.The four suspects allegedly took his backpack and property from his car before driving away in a green 2007 Toyota, police said.The victim declined medical attention.Glenview officers found the vehicle and took the men into custody, police said. They're all due in bond court Monday.