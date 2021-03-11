Northeastern Illinois University shooting near child care center, dorm results in campus lockdown, Chicago police say

CHICAGO -- Northeastern Illinois University went on lockdown for several hours Wednesday after police witnessed a shootout in a campus parking lot. No injuries were reported.Chicago police officers patrolling parking lot L on the southwest corner of campus heard gunfire about 9:35 a.m., according to Chicago police spokeswoman Sally Bown.Suspects in two cars drove off, pursued by the officers, toward Foster Avenue, Bown said. During the chase, one car made a U-turn and drove past officers while the other car escaped onto Foster, she said. No one was in custody.Officers recovered a weapon and drugs in the parking lot, Bown said.The campus, in the 5400-block of North Saint Louis, was locked down as a precautionary measure, Bown said. The lockdown was lifted about 11:45 a.m., a campus spokesperson said.In an email to staff and students, University President Gloria J. Gibson said the lockdown was lifted after officers determined the shooters were no longer on campus."Please know that no shots were fired by CPD or NEIUPD on our campus," Gibson wrote. "A weapon was recovered in one of the parking lots; however, the suspects were not apprehended. They have no known affiliation to Northeastern Illinois University."A child care center is located near the parking lot where the shooting occurred.A Northeastern spokesperson said that the incident remains under investigation and that extra officers have been placed near the entrances to The Nest, a student dormitory, and the child care center."Northeastern Illinois University is committed to the safety and security of its students, faculty and staff," Gibson said. "Northeastern will continue to ensure our campus is secure. While we are disheartened this incident occurred, we are extremely thankful that all members of our University community are safe and no one was injured."The university community is asked to stay alert and report any suspicious activity on campus to NEIUPD at (773) 442-4100. Anyone with information on the shooting should call the NEIUPD at (773) 442-4100 or the Chicago Police Area Five Detectives at (312) 746-6544. The university's Student Counseling Services staff are available to meet with students via phone or online for teletherapy should any students request counseling.Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 90% of NEIU's classes are being conducted remotely, the school said. Students, faculty and staff are only coming to campus for face-to-face classes, essential work that cannot be performed remotely or if they have confirmed appointments for a study space or other university-approved activities.