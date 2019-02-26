Northside College Prep student fatally shot in Old Irving Park

A popular Northside College Prep student was fatally shot in the Old Irving Park neighborhood on Monday night.

17-year-old Emanuel Gallegos was a passenger in a car traveling westbound in the 4400 block of West Addison Street at about 5:36 p.m. when Chicago police said a gunman fired at him from a street corner.

The teen was shot in the neck and transported to Illinois Masonic Hospital, where he later died.

Gallegos was with a friend on his way to get a haircut, according to his family.

"Yesterday he didn't answer. I knew something was wrong, he always answered my phone calls," said his brother Esteban Gallegos.

The motive for the shooting remains unknown. Gallegos was not known to police.

The shooter jumped into a car with two others and drove away, according to police.

Area South Detectives say they are still trying to identify all three individuals.
