Northwest Side hospital struck by gunfire

A Northwest Side hospital was the unintended target of gunfire early Sunday.

Community First Medical Center, located at the intersection of Addison Street and Central Avenue in Portage Park, was struck by several bullets at about 1:45 a.m. The bullets pierced several of the hospital's windows but no one was injured, according to authorities.

The shots may have been fired from a convenience store parking lot at a vehicle passing in the 3500-block of North Central Avenue, police said.

No one was in custody. Area North detectives are investigating.
