northwestern university

Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after filing lawsuit claiming she was groped by donors

"I was taking photos with fans that were grown men and they would put their hands too low."
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Northwestern cheerleader is speaking out after suing the university.

Hayden Richardson told Inside Edition she was forced to interact with donors who sexually harassed and groped her. Richardson cheered with the Wildcats from 2018 up until last year.

SEE ALSO | Northwestern cheerleader sues school, says she was groped by drunken fans

"I was taking photos with fans that were grown men and they would put their hands too low," Richardson said. "Our coach condoned that behavior. She put us in these environments where she knew what was going on and she didn't do anything to stop that."

Richardson said she spoke up about what was happening to school officials, but wasn't taken seriously.

Northwestern said in a statement provided over the weekend when ABC7 first reported the allegations: "We take all complaints seriously, and we appreciate the courage it takes for anyone in our community to come forward to report potential wrongdoing."

The university said it conducted an investigation and the coach referenced in the complaint is no longer an employee.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonharassmentnorthwestern universitylawsuitsexual harassmentcheerleading
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Cheerleader sues Northwestern, says she was harassed: report
Coronavirus 'long-haulers' still feeling debilitating effects
Northwestern students move into dorms changed by COVID-19
NU football coordinator Mike Hankwitz retires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LIVE: Snowfall starts, with bitter cold on its heels
Biden speech signals to world that America's back
Biden open to limiting $1,400 checks to lower-income Americans
WI reports 1,518 new coronavirus cases, 41 deaths
Catholic Church had $10B in cash before requesting PPP aid
Black Chicago family creates animated videos on YouTube for kids
Still no CPS, CTU deal; ball in union's court, Lightfoot says
Show More
IL reports 3,328 new COVID-19 cases, 69 deaths
Mother meets baby delivered during COVID-19 coma
Arlington Heights house fire kills 2
Round Lake Beach man charged with murder for shooting teens in his stolen car: prosecutors
House Dems ask Trump to testify under oath in Senate impeachment trial
More TOP STORIES News