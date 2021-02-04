Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after filing lawsuit claiming she was groped by donors

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Northwestern cheerleader is speaking out after suing the university.Hayden Richardson told Inside Edition she was forced to interact with donors who sexually harassed and groped her. Richardson cheered with the Wildcats from 2018 up until last year."I was taking photos with fans that were grown men and they would put their hands too low," Richardson said. "Our coach condoned that behavior. She put us in these environments where she knew what was going on and she didn't do anything to stop that."Richardson said she spoke up about what was happening to school officials, but wasn't taken seriously.Northwestern said in a statement provided over the weekend when ABC7 first reported the allegations: "We take all complaints seriously, and we appreciate the courage it takes for anyone in our community to come forward to report potential wrongdoing."The university said it conducted an investigation and the coach referenced in the complaint is no longer an employee.