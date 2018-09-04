CHICAGO --Six people were killed and another 28 wounded in shootings across Chicago this Labor Day weekend. One of the six killed was a doctoral student at Northwestern University who was struck by a stray bullet.
The student, identified as 25-year-old Shane Colombo, a native of Sun City, California, was in the 7600 block of North Clark Street in the Rogers Park neighborhood at about 8:25 p.m. Sunday when he was caught in crossfire between two people, Chicago police said. A statement from the university said Colombo was waiting at a bus stop.
Colombo was struck in his abdomen and was taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where was pronounced dead at 9:02 p.m., police said. The Cook County medical examiner's office did not immediately release details about the death.
Colombo was planning to join Northwestern's psychology Ph.D. program as an incoming student this fall, according to a statement from university officials. He received a bachelor's degree from San Francisco State University and was in the process of moving to Chicago from New York, where he was a researcher at Columbia University's Social Cognitive and Affective Neuroscience Lab.
"Our hearts and minds are with Shane's loved ones during this difficult time," Teresa K. Woodruff, dean of The Graduate School, and Adrian Randolph, dean of Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences, wrote in a statement. "Both of us live in or near Rogers Park, and it saddens us that this event occurred in the vibrant and caring community that we share with many of our fellow members of Northwestern. It also saddens us that the world will not one day be able to benefit from the research Shane was about to pursue."
The university made counseling services available to graduate students, postdoctoral fellows, faculty and staff on Monday.
Area North detectives were conducting a homicide investigation.
Another man was fatally shot before dawn in the West Pullman neighborhood on the Far South Side.
About 4:15 a.m., officers responded to the 900-block of West 129th Place and found 41-year-old Norris Anderson with a gunshot wound to his chest, according to police and the medical examiner's office.
He was taken to Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he died, authorities said.
RELATED: 2 girls, 11 and 17, wounded in West Pullman shooting
Responding officers saw a male suspect walk away from the scene of the shooting and get into a blue minivan, police said. They followed the suspect but lost sight of him when he exited the minivan and ran away.
On Saturday at about 4:10 a.m., a 30-year-old woman was with a group of people in an alley in the 700-block of North Central Avenue when at least one person approached the group and opened fire, according to Chicago police.
She was shot in the back of her head and was pronounced dead at 4:28 a.m., according to police and the Cook County medical examiner's office. Police were unsure if she was the intended target.
About 20 minutes earlier, a man was killed and another was wounded only blocks away.
Two men were standing in a group of people about 3:50 a.m. in the 5100-block of West Maypole Avenue when a masked gunman approached the group and opened fire, according to police.
Roley Johnson III, 32, was shot in his neck and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police and the Cook County medical examiner's office said. He lived in the Little Village neighborhood.
Another man, 23 years old, was treated for a gunshot wound to his wrist, according to police.
On Friday in the Woodlawn neighborhood, three people were shot, one fatally, police said. The victims were standing on the sidewalk in the 800-block of East 65th Street at about 2:40 p.m. when someone approach and opened fire.
An 18-year-old man was shot in the chest and head and was pronounced dead. A 24-year-old woman was transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in stable condition and a 27-year-old man was wounded in the lower back and transported to University of Chicago Medical Center in critical condition.
Earlier on Friday in the West Garfield Park neighborhood, a woman was killed and a man wounded in a shooting. Police said the shooting occurred at about 8:47 a.m. in the 4300-block of West End.
A 21-year-old woman was shot in the head and was transported to Norwegian Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. A 20-year-old man was wounded and self-transported to a hospital after fleeing the shooting.
A total of 23 people were wounded in shootings from Friday to Sunday, including two girls, ages 11 and 17.
WLS-TV contributed to this reporting.
(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2018.)