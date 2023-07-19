Attorneys representing former Northwestern football players to speak on alleged hazing

Attorneys representing former Northwestern University football players will speak Wednesday on hazing allegations against the program.

EVANSTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Multiple attorneys representing former Northwestern University players, over alleged hazing in the school's football program.

Civil rights attorney Ben Crump, along with 12 former football players will share what they are calling shocking incidents of abuse within the Northwestern football program during a news conference Monday morning.

Lawyers hope to highlight systemic abuse at Northwestern and across college sports.

This comes as the first lawsuit is filed against former head coach Pat Fitzgerald...and others at Northwestern by a former player.

That player, who was on the team from 2018 to 2022 and is only identified as "John Doe," says Fitzgerald and other university officials failed to prevent hazing within the program.

"You arrive at campus, 17, 18, 19 years old, and you're so excited and then you're subjected to sexual assault, sexual harassment, hazing, racial discrimination and you're unbelievably scared," attorney Parker Stinar said.

Northwestern president Michael Schill released a statement to faculty and students saying in part, "the school must ensure that we have in place appropriate accountability for the athletic department."

Dan Webb, the attorney representing Fitzgerald, released the following statement:

We learned today of a John Doe complaint filed against Northwestern University, President Michael Schill, Athletic Director Dr. Derrick Gragg, the Northwestern Board of Trustees, and Coach Patrick Fitzgerald. The Complaint recites the same anonymous allegations set forth in a July 8, 2023 newspaper article. Instead of making actual detailed factual allegations about Coach Fitzgerald's conduct, the complaint makes a variety of broad-based and sweeping allegations "upon information and belief," without citing any specific facts or evidence. Webb stated that "the complaint has no validity as to Coach Fitzgerald and we will aggressively defend against these allegations with facts and evidence."



Nothing in the John Doe complaint comes close to contradicting the conclusions of the months-long investigation led by Attorney Maggie Hickey-that Coach Fitzgerald had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program. Again, we look forward to defending Coach Fitzgerald and taking all steps necessary to protect his legal rights, name, and reputation.

