Health & Fitness

Producer known for work with Smashing Pumpkins is Northwestern Medicine's 100th lung transplant recipient

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Tommy Lipnick, a sound engineer, producer and musician known for his work with The Smashing Pumpkins, became the 100th lung transplant recipient at Northwestern Memorial Hospital.

Lipnick celebrated his birthday with the Northwestern Medicine transplant team. He has a rare immune system disorder that affects his lungs.

He was diagnosed with the condition, known as hypersensitivity pneumonitis, eight years ago. He said for years he was able to manage the disease and his symptoms came and went. But in 2019, while on the most recent Smashing Pumpkins reunion tour, his health rapidly declined.

He became Northwestern Medicine's 100th lung transplant recipient on December 1, 2019.

The hospital launched its lung transplant program in 2014, and said they have among the shortest waiting lists for a lung transplant in the United States. Currently in Illinois 55 people are on the lung transplant waiting list, officials said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesschicagostreetervilletransplanthospitalmusic
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Pritzker releases Phase 3 reopening guidelines
2 CPD officers injured while breaking up large crowd in Englewood
36 shot, 9 fatally so far in Chicago Memorial Day weekend shootings
Manhunt underway for UConn senior suspected in two murders
Minooka man facing charges for grabbing reporter during broadcast: police
Indiana beaches draw big crowds for Memorial Day weekend
Man, 35, found dead in Lawndale house fire ID'd: police
Show More
Memorial Day events in Chicago area go virtual
Here's what will reopen next in Chicago - and when
Tips for planning summer vacations amid COVID-19 pandemic
Where is coronavirus in IL? Check zip code tracker map
Chicago AccuWeather: Warm, humid Monday with brief showers
More TOP STORIES News