Northwestern doctors, COVID-19 ICU experts, discuss new podcast

Chicago doctors, COVID ICU experts, discuss new podcast

CHICAGO (WLS) -- They are friends on the frontlines: Three doctors who have spent the last two years in the COVID ICU are now starting a podcast to talk about their experiences.

Doctors Khahilah Gates and Susan Russell, both pulmonary and critical care specialists at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, joined ABC7 Chicago Monday to talk about the project.

They have developed a lasting bond through their medical training and experience, treating some of the most critically ill patients in the COVID-19 ICU.

Topics on the podcast will include COVID-19, health inequities, heart health, mental health for Black women, skincare, alcohol, implicit bias, getting a colonoscopy, sleep, how to cope after the pandemic, smoking cessation, gender affirming care, culturally competent care, women's health at every decade, infertility, fitness and more.

Visit nm.org/healthbeat for more information about the "Get Well" podcast.
