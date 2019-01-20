A former Northwestern PhD student has reached a settlement with the City of Evanston after he was beaten and arrested for "stealing" his own car.Dr. Lawrence Crosby, 28, was a graduate student in the Northwestern University McCormick School of Engineering in 2015. Crosby was driving to a Northwestern lab on Oct. 10, 2015, to do some work when he was stopped by Evanston police who were responding to a 911 call that a black man wearing a black hoodie appeared to be jimmying the door of a car open, according to attorneys representing Crosby.Crosby pulled over in the parking lot of St. Mark's Church, got out of the car and put his hands in the air. Multiple officers pointed loaded guns at Crosby and then wrestled him to the ground, punching him at least 10 times. The incident was captured on dashcam video.Police dispatchers and responding officers knew that Crosby was the owner of the car before taking him to the police station, interrogating and charging him with disobeying a police officer and resisting arrest, Crosby's attorneys said. He was later acquitted."I want to take my experience and use it for change," Crosby said.Crosby is launching an initiative at his undergraduate alma mater, Stanford University, to end police mistreatment of people of color.