A Northwestern University student was taken to the hospital after falling from a fraternity house Monday afternoon.Northwestern University spokesman Al Cubbage said the student fell from the fourth floor of the Pi Kappa Alpha house in the 2300-block of Sheridan Road. He was transported to Evanston Hospital in an unknown condition.Cubbage said the student's parents were with him at the hospital. Northwestern did not release the student's name.University police are investigating.Pi Kappa Alpha Chief Marketing Officer Brent Phillips said in a statement released Tuesday that the chapter is cooperating in the investigation.The student fell from the roof of the Gamma Rho Chapter house, Phillips said.The fraternity statement said, in part: "Out of respect for the young man, the family, and friends, the Chapter will refrain from further comment at this time. The Chapter is cooperating with authorities and is appreciative of the support of the Northwestern University administration and counseling center at this time."