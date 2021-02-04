northwestern university

Northwestern cheerleader speaks out after filing lawsuit claiming she was groped by donors

"I was taking photos with fans that were grown men and they would put their hands too low."
By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
CHICAGO (WLS) -- A former Northwestern cheerleader is speaking out after suing the university.

Hayden Richardson told Inside Edition she was forced to interact with donors who sexually harassed and groped her. Richardson cheered with the Wildcats from 2018 up until last year.

SEE ALSO | Northwestern cheerleader sues school, says she was groped by drunken fans

"I was taking photos with fans that were grown men and they would put their hands too low," Richardson said. "Our coach condoned that behavior. She put us in these environments where she knew what was going on and she didn't do anything to stop that."

Richardson said she spoke up about what was happening to school officials, but wasn't taken seriously.

Northwestern said in a statement provided over the weekend when ABC7 first reported the allegations: "We take all complaints seriously, and we appreciate the courage it takes for anyone in our community to come forward to report potential wrongdoing."

The university said it conducted an investigation and the coach referenced in the complaint is no longer an employee.

The video in the player above is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
evanstonharassmentnorthwestern universitylawsuitsexual harassmentcheerleading
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
NORTHWESTERN UNIVERSITY
Cheerleader sues Northwestern, says she was harassed: report
Coronavirus 'long-haulers' still feeling debilitating effects
Northwestern students move into dorms changed by COVID-19
NU football coordinator Mike Hankwitz retires
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
CPS, CTU agree to tentative testing plan, sources say
More snow expected across Chicago area, then bitter cold
Lake Forest College COVID-19 outbreak fueled by dorm gatherings
Prosecutors seek Rittenhouse arrest, higher bond after failing to tell them he moved
Rennie Davis, 'Chicago Seven' activist, dead at 80
Teen wakes up from 10-month coma to COVID-19 world
Police chase in Chicago leads to Dolton crash, carjacking
Show More
'We are broken': Family devastated by death of teen after Jan. shooting rampage
4 weeks after Capitol riot, feds focus on new arrests, Super Bowl safety
4 more IL counties enter Phase 4 COVID restrictions
Latinx community demands COVID-19 vaccines
Boy, 3, in stable condition after Gary shooting
More TOP STORIES News