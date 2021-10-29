Northwestern says more people drugged off-campus, including one at student gathering

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern University police say several people were drugged without their consent at recent off-campus gatherings in Evanston, a month after the university suspended all fraternity-related activities following reports of people drugged at campus residences.One of the latest incidents happened at an off-campus address associated with a non-Greek affiliated student organization, university spokesman Jon Yates said Friday in an email. The university declined to share more information.Some Northwestern students heading out to celebrate Halloween weekend said they were worried after receiving the email Friday morning."It definitely does concern me," student Danielle Adekogbe said. "It's scary to hear.""I know a lot of people are really worried and taking extra precautions," student Mia Hodges said.In September, the university suspended all fraternity-related activities as the school investigated reports people were drugged at on-campus residences. That ban on social events, initially slated to last at least three weeks, was extended in mid-October to at least Jan. 3, 2022."It's frightening," student Matheus Barbee said. "Not only is there a pandemic going on, but there are also people want to take advantage of people drinking or doing whatever, so it's scary."At the time, Northwestern said it was investigating two druggings that happened at on-campus fraternity houses that are supposed to be "alcohol-free spaces."After those druggings came to light, hundreds of students gathered outside the implicated fraternity houses to demand the abolishment of Greek life on campus while also offering support to the survivors."It's extremely disturbing considering this is the third time we've gotten a notice of drugging, specifically," student Rebecca Aizin said. "And that's unacceptable.""Northwestern cares about the safety and well-being of our students," university police said in their latest alert Friday."If you suspect that you or a friend has symptoms that may indicate nonconsensual drugging, call 911 or go to the emergency room, where you can get medical attention and/or request a screening for nonconsensual drugging," police said.Northwestern's campus alert warned that signs of drugging can be similar to overconsumption. Signs or symptoms usually begin within 15 to 30 minutes of ingesting the substance.Anyone with information about the reports or other incidents is being asked to contact the Northwestern University Police at 847-491-3456.