Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump to announce Northwestern University hazing suit Monday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Noted civil rights attorney Ben Crump and members of a Chicago law firm, along with a former Northwestern student-athlete, will announce yet another lawsuit against the university after alleged hazing in the school's football program Monday.

Attorneys Crump, Steven M. Levin, Margaret Battersby Black and Richard Banks, along with former Northwestern student-athlete Lloyd Yates will hold a news conference at 12:30 p.m. Monday in Chicago to announce the suit.

"Former Northwestern students were reportedly subjected to hazing, involving physical, sexual, and emotional abuse. The complaint will include named plaintiffs with horrific incident details," a news release from the lawyers said.

"This is the opportunity to eradicate hazing and abuse in college athletic programs from coast to coast," Crump said. "That's exactly what we intend to do, as this will undoubtedly be the MeToo movement of college athletics."

In a news conference last week, over 15 former Northwestern University football players had said they joined the planned lawsuit.

The athletes detailed the painful emotional, physical and sometimes sexual allegations against Northwestern football.

1st lawsuit filed against Pat Fitzgerald, Northwestern leaders stemming from hazing scandal

Yates, 26, who was a quarterback and wide receiver from 2015 to 2017 said physical, emotional and sexual abuse was normalized.

"Upon arrival on campus we were thrown into a culture where physical, sexual and emotional abuse was normalized," he said.

"You have people holding them down, dry humping them. You had them forced to participate in activities involving nudity," said Crump.

He said the culture was so strong that they had to go along with it to survive in the program to get playing time. He said speaking up could affect playing time on the field. He said coaches were aware of the behavior.

"Today I am proud to come forward among my brave teammates here today to let the truth be known, the truth that has perpetuated for decades," Yates said. "We hope that with our public efforts that we will empower those affected by physical emotional and sexual abuse to share their stories and we're letting you know that we are in those together and that we support you.

Yates also alleged that some coaches were directly involved and had knowledge of the hazing. He said Northwestern let the team down.

Northwestern officials said they cannot comment on pending litigation, but issued a statement saying in part, "the University is working to ensure we have in place appropriate accountability for our athletic department."

More former players are expected to join the legal action in the coming days.

These allegations come a week after former head coach Pat Fitzgerald was fired by the university.

SEE ALSO: Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid misconduct allegations

Crump said the legal action is expected to expand beyond Northwestern and will expose other reports of hazing in different college athletic programs.

At least three other lawsuits have been filed.

SEE ALSO: Northwestern hazing scandal could be biggest ever in college sports, attorney says

Coach Fitzgerald has denied knowing about the alleged hazing. Attorneys said the problem is far-reaching.

SEE ALSO: Northwestern fires baseball coach Jim Foster amid misconduct allegations

In a statement, attorney Dan K. Webb, who is representing Fitzgerald, said:

"Plaintiffs' lawyers, including a firm representing one unnamed former Northwestern University football player, held press conferences today in which they laid out broad-based, imprecise, and sweeping allegations, including a repetition of the same anonymous allegations set forth in a July 8, 2023, newspaper article.



"As regards our client, Coach Patrick Fitzgerald, no arguments were made that would present any substantive, detailed, factual allegations, let alone evidence, about Coach Fitzgerald's conduct. The statements made by the lawyers and former student athletes, and those contained in the complaint filed by the one unnamed plaintiff, still fail to cite any specific facts or evidence beyond the broad-based statements published in the July 8 article.



"In fact, one plaintiffs' firm complained that the public had no access to the full report that another firm, hired by the university, produced after investigating allegations of hazing and other misconduct for roughly six months. Given that the full report is, in fact, not public, we fail to see how this plaintiffs' firm can make any credible, detailed allegations regarding our client.



"Most importantly, nothing in the John Doe complaint or in today's press conferences contradicts in any way the conclusion of the in-depth, time-intensive, and independent investigation led by ArentFox Schiff Attorney Maggie Hickey-namely, that Coach Fitzgerald had no knowledge whatsoever of any form of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program.



"It bears repeating that while we now know of a lengthy independent investigation by Ms. Hickey, several newspaper articles, one filed complaint, two press conferences, and apparently significant continued investigations by numerous plaintiffs' law firms, no one has alleged any facts or evidence to show that Coach Fitzgerald had any knowledge whatsoever of hazing within the Northwestern Football Program. Moreover, the facts and evidence will show that Coach Fitzgerald implemented and followed numerous procedures and protocols to ensure that hazing would not occur, and he repeatedly emphasized to Northwestern's student athletes that hazing was forbidden and, if anyone was aware-or was the victim-of hazing, that they should immediately report it so that he could stop it.



"As far as we can determine, neither the filed complaint nor the press conference presentations set forth any facts or evidence to support any legal claims against Coach Fitzgerald. As we have stated previously, we will aggressively defend against these and any other allegations with facts and evidence. Further, we intend to move to dismiss the civil suits filed against Coach Fitzgerald and, as appropriate, for sanctions for frivolous filings.



"We look forward to defending Coach Fitzgerald and taking all steps necessary to protect his legal rights, name, and reputation."

Northwestern University said:

"Northwestern does not comment on pending litigation.



"Shortly after learning the results of the independent investigation into hazing on the football team, the University announced a series of steps including the monitoring of the football locker room, anti-hazing training and the establishment of an online reporting tool for complaints. These steps, while necessary and appropriate, are just the start, and we will be augmenting them in the coming weeks.



"As President Michael Schill wrote Tuesday in a message to the Northwestern community, the University is working to ensure we have in place appropriate accountability for our athletic department. We will engage an outside firm to evaluate the sufficiency of our accountability mechanism, and to detect threats to the welfare of our student-athletes. We also will examine the culture of Northwestern Athletics and its relationship to the academic mission. Both of these reviews will be conducted with feedback and engagement of faculty, staff and students, and both will be made publicly available."