Northwestern Wildcats

Northwestern football stadium, Ryan Field to get renovation after $480M gift

EMBED <>More Videos

Northwestern Wildcats football fans return to stands after 2 years

EVANSTON, Ill. -- Northwestern is set to renovate its football stadium thanks to a $480 million donation from the family of Patrick and Shirley Ryan.

RELATED: Northwestern Wildcats football fans return to stands after 2 years, face Michigan State

The school said Wednesday that the gift will also help fund other university projects. But it's the lead donation to renovate the stadium - Ryan Field - bearing the family's name.

The school will seek more donations to complete a project it says will create "an enhanced gameday experience for students, alumni, fans and the surrounding community." Part of that will be making the stadium "exceptionally accessible" by exceeding requirements of the Americans with Disabilities Act as well as focusing on environmental sustainability.

RELATED: Northwestern hires NCAA executive Derrick Gragg as athletic director

The school said it will meet with community members before revealing design plans.

Ryan Field opened in 1926 and expanded in 1949 and 1952. The 47,000-seat stadium underwent an extensive renovation in 1997 supported by a gift from the Ryans.

The featured media is from a previous report.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsevanstonnorthwestern wildcatsnorthwestern university
Copyright © 2021 by The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
NORTHWESTERN WILDCATS
Northwestern to redevelop football stadium after record gift
Duke starts fast, holds off Northwestern in 2nd half, 30-23
Holmberg aims to keep Duke moving against Northwestern
Northwestern Wildcats football fans return to stands after 2 years
TOP STORIES
Oak Lawn woman wanted after skipping court over 'Maderna' vaccine card
2 Simeon HS students killed in separate shootings
Chicago holiday events returning in-person this year
CPD searching for suspects after ATMs stolen on NW Side
Long haul COVID in kids produces little-understood lingering effects
FedEx holding job fairs ahead of holiday rush season
No sign of Brian Laundrie as search enters day 5
Show More
ISU grad student missing for nearly a month
Wisconsin-Notre Dame at Soldier Field tops Big Ten schedule
Waves in Chicago, NW Ind. again expected to reach up to 16 feet
Chicago Weather: Chilly, breezy Thursday
Missing persons of color: Do they get the same attention?
More TOP STORIES News