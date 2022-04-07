arson investigation

Norwood Park arson: Chicago police investigating after 3 vehicles set on fire overnight

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

3 vehicles set on fire overnight in Norwood Park

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after at least three vehicles were set on fire in Chicago's Norwood Park Tuesday night.

Police say two people were seen standing near a parked SUV in the 6600-block of West Bryn Mawr when it started on fire around 10:42 p.m. A Honda Civic parked next to that SUV was also damaged by the flames.

SEE ALSO | Norwood Park crash: Driver slams into 2 homes, causing one to partially collapse

The suspects took off in a waiting black sedan and fled westbound, police said.

Police said the Office of Fire Investigation Division (OFI) was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.

It appeared another vehicle was burned and its windows were smashed about a mile away in the 6200-block of N. Nordica Ave.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
chicagonorwood parkchicago fire departmentarsonchicago police departmentarson investigation
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
ARSON INVESTIGATION
New York MoMA stabbing suspect arrested in Philly after reported arson
Series of suspicious Meijer fires under investigation: Highland police
'Joker' accused of setting CPD car on fire expected to plead guilty
Man arrested after Arlington Heights fire leaves homes uninhabitable
TOP STORIES
Bodycam video shows Jussie Smollett in Cook County Jail
Woman struck by falling debris from building, critically injured
Woman wins $10M after pushing wrong button on lottery machine
Missing Indiana couple found in Nevada after husband dies: officials
CPD investigating Morgan Park murders after 3 found dead in home
Ex-CPD Supt. Garry McCarthy named interim suburban police chief
Mother charged with killing son, 8, amid Russia fears: prosecutors
Show More
CTA news: Man found beaten, reports of harassment at Loop stations
4th COVID vaccine: What experts say about another dose
President Obama joins U of C discussion on disinformation
Lincoln Park Zoo moving birds out of view amid avian flu outbreak
IL traveling nurse charged with killing CA father in hit-and-run
More TOP STORIES News