Norwood Park arson: Chicago police investigating after 3 vehicles set on fire overnight

CHICAGO (WLS) -- Chicago police are investigating after at least three vehicles were set on fire in Chicago's Norwood Park Tuesday night.Police say two people were seen standing near a parked SUV in the 6600-block of West Bryn Mawr when it started on fire around 10:42 p.m. A Honda Civic parked next to that SUV was also damaged by the flames.The suspects took off in a waiting black sedan and fled westbound, police said.Police said the Office of Fire Investigation Division (OFI) was called to the scene. No injuries were reported.It appeared another vehicle was burned and its windows were smashed about a mile away in the 6200-block of N. Nordica Ave.