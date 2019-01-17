Nothing found after bomb threat at Oak Forest H.S., students released early

EMBED </>More Videos

Classes were dismissed early because of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Oak Forest High School.

OAK FOREST, Ill. --
Classes were dismissed early because of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Oak Forest High School, but nothing suspicious was ultimately found, according to authorities.

Authorities were called at 11:58 p.m. with reports that several notes had been left throughout the school's campus at 15201 S. Central Ave. "indicating that the school would be blown up and seven different bombs would go off at various times," according to a statement from Oak Forest police.

Students at the school, 15201 S. Central Ave. in Oak Forest, were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. "as an act of caution due to an ongoing situation," according to a message to parents posted on the school's website. The message added that "all students are safe."

No suspicious devices were found when law enforcement searched the school with bomb-sniffing dogs, police said. The building was cleared by 3:15 p.m., but a criminal investigation into the threat was ongoing.

The Bremen High School District 228 Facebook account posted a comment Thursday afternoon that read, "There will be a formal statement forthcoming. All students and staff are safe and have been evacuated."

The district's Facebook page had not been updated as of Thursday evening.

Anyone with information was asked to call (708) 687-0376.

(Source: Sun-Times Media Wire - Copyright Chicago Sun-Times 2019.)
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
school safetyschool threatbomb threatstudent safetyOak Forest
Top Stories
LATEST LIVE TRACK: Weekend snowstorm could dump 3-8 inches; Winter Storm Watch issued
3 CPD officers acquitted in Laquan McDonald shooting cover-up case
'Mama will fight for you': Mother of security guard killed by Midlothian cop speaks out
Barber prodigy, 7, turning heads...and cleaning them up, too
Man charged in murder of Whitney Young HS senior with autism
Chicago AccuWeather: Winter Storm watch begins at 3 PM Friday
Woman charged in Aurora hair-dragging incident caught on video
Police looking for Roomba thieves targeting South Side Walmarts
Show More
2 charged in fatal shooting of HS student in Griffith, Ind.
Newborn girl found dead in trash in Amazon facility bathroom: Police
'Vaccine hesitancy' among top 10 health threats of 2019
Tornado touches down in California, authorities confirm
Woman accused of having hoax condition for 'sexual gratification'
More News