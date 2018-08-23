'Nothing is adding up:' Mom speaks out after boy, 3, found dead in clothes dryer

VIRGINIA BEACH, Virginia --
Authorities in Virginia said Wednesday that they're investigating the death of a 3-year-old boy whose father says he found the child's body in a clothes dryer.

Virginia Beach police spokeswoman Linda Kuehn said the boy's death on Aug. 7 remains under investigation.

Donna Price, a district administrator for the local medical examiner's office, said that agency's own investigation into the cause and manner of the child's death is continuing.

The boy's father, Chet Lloyd, told The Virginian Pilot on Friday that he awoke at his townhome that day to find his son, Brantley Lloyd, in the dryer. He said the boy must have climbed out of his crib. Lloyd said Brantley was in a bad mood and throwing tantrums the day before, which was the boy's birthday. The father said he slept late the next day and didn't go to work because he had been up all night with his son.

Lloyd said Brantley wasn't in his crib when he awoke and that the boy lacked a pulse when he was found. The man also said he called 911 and tried to resuscitate his son.

"He was unresponsive and covered in sweat and extremely hot," Lloyd told the paper. "I don't know if he panicked and couldn't get out. He had asthma."

The boy's mother, Amanda Ray, told the newspaper she didn't live in the home and that the circumstances of her child's death make little sense.

"Nothing is adding up," she said. "I don't understand how my baby was in a dryer. I don't understand how he died."

Ray said she had lived with Lloyd, Brantley and her two other children before the relationship ended in early 2017.

The Virginian-Pilot reported that Lloyd was evicted from his townhome a week after the boy's death.
