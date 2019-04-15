Notre Dame fire: Cathedral blaze spreads, spire collapses

PARIS -- Firefighters are battling a massive fire at the Notre Dame de Paris cathedral. Videos from social media show flames shooting out of the historic building and smoke billowing into the sky.The fire started at 6:50 p.m. local time, according to city fire officials, who said it is spreading quickly.It does not look criminal and could be connected to recent restoration work of the church, according to officials. French media quoted the Paris fire brigade saving the fire is "potentially linked" to a 6 million-euro ($6.8 million) renovation project on the church's spire and its 250 tons of lead.It is unclear whether there are any injuries. Crowds stopped in their tracks along the Seine River, which passes under the island where the cathedral stands."It's just sickening to watch," eyewitness John Dickas told ABC News.Paris Mayor Anne Hidalgo is in despair at the "terrible fire." Hidalgo said in a Twitter message that Paris firefighters are still trying to limit the fire and urged Paris citizens to respect the security perimeter that has been set around the cathedral.Notre Dame, one of the most well-known tourist attractions in the world, is known for its Gothic architecture as well as its age. Parts of the church were completed in 1250. It is also the subject of countless stories and works of art, notably Victor Hugo's novel, which was adapted into an animated Disney movie.