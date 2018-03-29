A now-retired Chicago police officer has been charged in the sexual abuse of a woman inside a police station in 2016.Clifton, 59, was arrested on Wednesday. On Thursday, police said he has been charged with criminal sexual abuse and official misconduct. His bail was set at $100,000 and he was released on bond Thursday evening.Clifton left jail in a hurry, with a jacket over his head.Police said Michael Clifton was identified as the on-duty officer who sexually abused a woman inside the 5th District Police Station at 727 East 111th Street on September 20, 2016. Prosecutors said the 37-year-old woman came in to the police station to report a crime and Clifton abused her in an office."The defendant closed the office door and told the victim that she turned him on. The defendant then grabbed the victim by the arm, pulled her out of her chair, and pinned her against the wall with his body. He then began to grope the victim's pelvic area over her clothing and attempted to reach inside her pants," said Cook County Assistant State's Attorney Ken Goff.Prosecutors said the encounter was interrupted by another officer knocking on the door.The alleged victim immediately reported the incident at another police station and Internal Affairs was notified, prosecutors said."They then did take DNA swabs from the victim's neck. Those swabs were submitted to the Illinois State Police crime lab along with a sample of a buccal swab that was taken from the defendant," Goff said.In court, prosecutors said Clifton's DNA matched the sample take.Clifton retired from the Chicago Police Department in January 2017. Clifton's attorney left court without comment. During the hearing, she said Clifton spent 31 years with CPD and is a father of two grown sons.