Politics

NRA files for bankruptcy, announces plans to leave New York, reincorporate in Texas

TEXAS -- The National Rifle Association announced Friday it has filed for bankruptcy and will seek to incorporate the nation's most politically influential gun-rights group in Texas instead of New York.

The announcement made on the NRA's website comes months after New York's attorney general sued the organization over claims that top executives illegally diverted tens of millions of dollars for lavish personal trips, no-show contracts for associates and other questionable expenditures.

The coronavirus pandemic has also upended the NRA, which last year laid off dozens of employees, canceled its national convention and scuttled fundraising. Still, the NRA claimed in announcing the move that the organization was "in its strongest financial condition in years."

The NRA said it filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in a Dallas federal court.

"The move will enable long-term, sustainable growth and ensure the NRA's continued success as the nation's leading advocate for constitutional freedom - free from the toxic political environment of New York," the NRA said in a statement.

The gun-rights group boasts about 5 million members. Though headquartered in Virginia, the NRA was chartered as a nonprofit in New York in 1871 and is incorporated in the state.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
politicsnew yorkbankruptcynra
Copyright © 2021 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
UK COVID variant found in Chicago
Chicago carjackers shoot at CTA worker while stealing car, police say
IL reports 6,642 new COVID cases, 123 deaths
New Chicago speed camera enforcement takes effect Friday
Mega Millions ticket worth $1M purchased at Chicago 7-Eleven
What to do if you're approached by a carjacker
Biden's COVID-19 plan: 100 million shots just the start
Show More
Lake County restaurants reopen indoor dining, defying state COVID-19 orders
Top scams of 2020; what to watch out for in 2021
Evanston's Village Farmstand connects food producers with consumers
Biden inauguration: See who's performing, how to watch live
WI teen charged with killing infant daughter in woods
More TOP STORIES News