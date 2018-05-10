H.R. McMaster's father died after fall, paperwork falsified, investigators say; nurse charged

EMBED </>More Videos

Watch video of Pa. Attorney General Josh Shapiro announcing involuntary manslaughter charges in the death of H.R. McMaster, Sr. on May 10, 2018. (WPVI)

PHILADELPHIA --
A nurse has been charged following the death of H.R. McMaster Sr., the father of President Trump's former national security advisor, at a Philadelphia senior living community.

Christann Gainey, 30, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, neglect and falsifying documents following the April 13 death of the 84-year-old McMaster at Cathedral Village in Roxborough.

Investigators say Gainey, a licensed practical nurse who was contracted to work at the facility, failed to check on McMaster after a fall and falsified paperwork in the hours before his death.

Pictured: A sign for the Cathedral Village senior living community in the Roxborough section of Philadelphia.



According to a criminal complaint, McMaster was admitted on April 9 for rehabilitation following a stroke and was noted to be at a high risk for falls.

At 11:30 p.m. on April 12, McMaster was found on the floor of his room, apparently after falling.

The nurse assistant who found McMaster on the floor told police he helped McMaster into a wheelchair and told Gainey, the charge nurse, that McMaster had trouble communicating. McMaster was found to have open wounds on his right temple and right shoulder.

EMBED More News Videos

Investigation into death of father of former Trump advisor continues: Chad Pradellis reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 23, 2018


According to investigators, Gainey filled out a neurological flow sheet "as though she was conducting neurological evaluations of McMaster Sr., as required by facility policy."

However, investigators say, surveillance video showed that Gainey did not actually conduct the evaluations, even though those checks were supposed to be done on a regular basis throughout the night and into the following days.

The nurse assistant said he was periodically with McMaster throughout the night and never saw anyone check his vitals or conduct any tests.

"She did not perform one - not one - neurological check on Mr. McMaster, and even lied on the paperwork that she did," Attorney General Josh Shapiro said. "The evidence shows that Gainey intentionally, knowingly and recklessly caused serious bodily injury to Mr. McMaster by failing to provide treatment or care."

At approximately 6:30 a.m, the nurse assistant said he went to get Gainey because he was unsure if McMaster was breathing. He said Gainey watched McMaster and "remarked that he was okay," according to the criminal complaint.

EMBED More News Videos

Multiple agencies investigating death of HR McMaster, Sr.: Annie McCormick reports on Action News at 11 p.m., April 18, 2018



The assistant director of nursing arrived at the facility at 7:45 a.m., investigators say, and learned of McMaster's death. She told police she saw an evaluation sheet that showed a check conducted at 7:20 a.m., well after McMaster was found dead.

When she asked Gainey about it, Gainey allegedly said, "Well, I falsified that one," allegedly saying she "didn't want the next nurse to have to do them."

In charging Gainey, authorities say as an LPN she "failed to provide the services necessary to preserve McMaster's health when she failed to conduct the required tests."

After our original report last month on Action News, a spokesperson for Cathedral Village said the facility was cooperating with the investigating agencies, and remained committed to the safety and welfare of the residents.

McMaster's son, General H.R. McMaster, grew up in Philadelphia and attended the Valley Forge Military Academy. He served as President Trump's national security advisor from February 2017 until his resignation earlier this year.

Pictured: Gen. H.R. McMaster as a cadet at Valley Forge Military Academy

Report a Typo
Related Topics:
suspicious deathphilly newsnursing homeu.s. & worldPennsylvania
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Father of newborn fatally shot near University of Chicago
WATCH LIVE: Closing arguments for Mickiael Ward in Hadiya Pendleton murder trial
'Nobody saw a difference' in Mollie Tibbetts suspect
Armed suspect fires gunshot during Elgin bank robbery
Suspected drug tunnel found in old Ariz. KFC kitchen
Man charged in 2 Near North Side sex assaults
Kroger-owned stores, including Mariano's, to phase out plastic bags
Man fatally struck in West Humboldt Park
Show More
Urban Meyer suspended for 3 football games by Ohio State
Elkhart, Ind. woman charged with supporting ISIS
Hurricane Lane is biggest weather threat to Hawaii in decades
Ed King, Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist, dies at 68
'Flesh-eating' STD is making a comeback
More News