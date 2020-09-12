More than 800 nurses to strike at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 800 nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago will go on strike Saturday morning after contract negotiations broke down over nurse-to-patient ratios.Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns."They're concerned about the safety and health of the patients in the communities we serve, but yet they won't come to the table to talk about staffing issues," said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association and a University of Illinois Health nurse.Michael Zenn, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital, said in a written statement: