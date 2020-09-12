More than 800 nurses to strike at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago Saturday

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 800 nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago will go on strike Saturday morning after contract negotiations broke down over nurse-to-patient ratios.
Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns.
"They're concerned about the safety and health of the patients in the communities we serve, but yet they won't come to the table to talk about staffing issues," said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association and a University of Illinois Health nurse.
Michael Zenn, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital, said in a written statement: UI Health will do everything reasonably within our power to avert a strike and are prepared to continue bargaining for as long as it takes to reach a successful agreement with INA... UI Health values and respects the critical role our nurses and other healthcare professionals in providing vital care for our community. We are hopeful that both parties will reach a fair and equitable new contract that continues our tradition of generous wages and fair working conditions for our valuable nursing colleagues, while being fiscally sustainable for the Hospital.
