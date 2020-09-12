More than 800 nurses to strike at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago Today

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 800 nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago will go on strike Saturday morning after contract negotiations broke down over nurse-to-patient ratios.The nurses plan to walk off the job at 7 a.m.Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns."We are there every day and we want to be safe so that we can provide safe care," said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association and a University of Illinois Health nurse. "We're here to save patients lives with safe patient limits and that's what we want."Michael Zenn, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital, said in a written statement: