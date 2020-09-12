More than 800 nurses to strike at University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago Today

CHICAGO (WLS) -- More than 800 nurses at the University of Illinois Hospital in Chicago will go on strike Saturday morning after contract negotiations broke down over nurse-to-patient ratios.
The nurses plan to walk off the job at 7 a.m.
Around 1,300 nurses originally planned to walk off the job, but a judge granted a temporary restraining order Friday limiting that number after the hospital filed a lawsuit citing patient safety concerns.
"We are there every day and we want to be safe so that we can provide safe care," said Doris Carroll, president of the Illinois Nurses Association and a University of Illinois Health nurse. "We're here to save patients lives with safe patient limits and that's what we want."
Michael Zenn, CEO of University of Illinois Hospital, said in a written statement: UI Health will do everything reasonably within our power to avert a strike and are prepared to continue bargaining for as long as it takes to reach a successful agreement with INA... UI Health values and respects the critical role our nurses and other healthcare professionals in providing vital care for our community. We are hopeful that both parties will reach a fair and equitable new contract that continues our tradition of generous wages and fair working conditions for our valuable nursing colleagues, while being fiscally sustainable for the Hospital.
