Coronavirus

New York nurses, praised for virus efforts, find their tires slashed

CORTLANDT, New York -- Some nurses at a New York hospital who had just been lauded for their work during the coronavirus pandemic ended their overnight shifts to find their tires had been slashed.

New York state police reported that the tires of 22 vehicles were found slashed Friday morning outside New York-Presbyterian Hudson Valley Hospital in Cortlandt.

Police say 29-year-old Daniel R. Hall has been arrested on charges including criminal mischief and possession of a controlled substance. Hall is due in court on May 18. It's not clear whether he has an attorney who can speak for him.

Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on coronavirus
