NW Side carjacking ends with crash into nail salon

A carjacking victim got taken for a frightening ride on Chicago's Northwest Side that ended with a car crashing into a nail salon.The incident happened in the 3400-block of West Irving Park Road at about 9:20 p.m., Chicago police said.The victim said he was sitting in the car's back seat while family members went into a 7-Eleven store. A man jumped into the driver's seat, apparently not realizing someone else was in the car."So, I just grabbed him by the neck and when that happened he started choking so then turned the steering wheel to the side and we hit the wall," said carjacking victim Abraham Vaneas.After the crash the carjacker ran away on foot, police said. Area North detectives are investigating.