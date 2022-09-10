Beach hazards statement in effect for Chicago area beaches, NWS says

Here is your seven day forecast from the ABC7 AccuWeather team.

CHICAGO (WLS) -- A beach hazards statement is in effect for much of the Chicago area from Saturday morning until Monday morning, the National Weather Service said.

Waves up to 6 feet and dangerous currents are expected at Lake Michigan beaches in Lake and northern and central Cook counties in Illinois, NWS said.

Swimming conditions will be life-threatening, especially for inexperienced swimmers, NWS said. Remain out of the water to avoid dangerous swimming conditions and do not venture out onto piers, jetties, break walls or other shoreline structures.

