Driver accused of locking woman in luggage compartment on bus from New York

UNION, Connecticut -- A bus passenger says she was intentionally locked inside the luggage compartment when she tried to retrieve items from her bags.

The Peter Pan bus was heading to Boston from New York on Sunday afternoon and was eventually stopped in Union, Conn.

The victim called 911 and police were able to track the call and determine the location of the bus.

When officers pulled the bus over, a male driver was asked to open the luggage compartments and the victim was found inside.

It's unclear how long the woman was in the luggage compartment, but she refused medical treatment.

She said a female driver, who was still on the bus as a passenger, purposely locked her inside the luggage compartment.

The driver, Wendy Alberty, 49, of New Jersey, was arrested and charged with reckless endangerment and unlawful restraint.

Alberty is scheduled to appear in court later this month.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
busnew yorkbus driveru.s. & worldconnecticut
Copyright © 2019 WABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Police find alligator, guns, drugs in Albany Park raid
Wine spills onto Bishop Ford after 2 semis crash
Toni Morrison, author of 'Beloved' and 'Home,' dies at age 88
Couple's purchase of stolen car at dealership leads authorities to title washing ring
Boy, 8, duct-taped to pole by teens near Huntley water park
VIDEO: Pet sitter hired via app throws couple's puppy to ground
Boy, 9, killed in Gary hit-and-run
Show More
DNA profile indicted in Baby Hope investigation
Website tracking gun offender bond information unveiled
After violent weekend, Chicago hosts National Night Out events
Digital Detox Vacation: How it benefits you and your kids
NC girl, 4, reunited with dad after being found in pimp's home
More TOP STORIES News