New York man who allegedly murdered daughter-in-law added to FBI's 10 Most Wanted Fugitive list

RYE, New York -- A man accused of murdering his daughter-in-law in New York seven years ago was added to the list of the FBI's 10 Most Wanted fugitives Wednesday.
Eugene Palmer is wanted for allegedly shooting and killing 39-year-old Tammy Palmer in Stony Point on September 24, 2012. Police said he waited until she put her two children on the school bus before shooting her three times with a shotgun as she walked up the driveway.
An experienced woodsman, Eugene Palmer is believed to have escaped into Harriman State Park, where one of his trucks was later found.
He was charged with second-degree murder in Rockland County, where authorities reached out to the FBI after learning he likely fled the area.
That was followed by a federal warrant for unlawful flight on June 10, 2013.
"We can't bring back Tammy Palmer, but we hope finding the man who is accused of murdering her will offer some solace to the grieving family," said Bill Sweeney, assistant director-in-charge of the New York Office of the FBI.
Some of Palmer's relatives have said he probably died in the woods due to his diabetes, a heart condition and other ailments, but authorities have suspected the now-80-year-old managed to leave New York unnoticed. Authorities said they believe he's been living under aliases and is considered armed and dangerous.
"When detectives and prosecutors realized Palmer most likely left New York State after the murder, they asked for our help and we filed a federal warrant," Sweeney said. "That warrant allows our agents all over the United States and the world to investigate, and opens up a vast number of resources to find Eugene Palmer and bring him to justice."
Palmer is known to be interested in auto racing and is a car enthusiast, officials said. He is also an experienced hunter and outdoorsman.
He is approximately 5-foot-10 and 220 pounds with brown eyes. He is balding with gray hair, and his left thumb is deformed.
The FBI is offering a reward of up to $100,000 for information leading to Palmer's arrest and conviction of Eugene Palmer. Additional reward money may be offered by other law enforcement agencies.
The slot became available after a New Jersey murder suspect on the list was arrested in Maryland in March.
Lamont Stephenson, accused of killing girlfriend Olga DeJesus and her dog in Newark in October 2014, was taken into custody at a traffic stop in Prince Georges County.
