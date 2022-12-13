Nyasia Jennings missing: 15-year-old girl found dead in Holiday Inn hotel room, Evanston police say

EVANSTON, Ill. -- A 15-year-old girl was found dead in a hotel room in Evanston over the weekend, police said.

Nyasia Jennings, from Chicago, was discovered after Evanston police and fire crews were called to a sixth-floor hotel room at a Holiday Inn in the 1500-block of Sherman Avenue on Saturday morning, according to Evanston police.

The teen had been reported missing shortly before her death.

Police are investigating her death. The cause of death was pending further tests by the Cook County medical examiner's office.

Hotel cleaning staff found the girl, who police initially believed to be in her 20s or 30s.

Officials also said the initial investigation does not reveal any present dangers or hazards to the public.

The hotel remains open, police added.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Evanston Police Detective Bureau at 847-866-5040. You can also Text-A-Tip to CRIMES (274637) and then start your message with EPDTIP.

