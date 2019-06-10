NYC helicopter crash-landing on Manhattan building kills pilot

I have been briefed on the helicopter crash in New York City. Phenomenal job by our GREAT First Responders who are currently on the scene. THANK YOU for all you do 24/7/365! The Trump Administration stands ready should you need anything at all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 10, 2019

MAN 2-ALARM 787 7 AVE, HIGH RISE HELICOPTER CRASH INTO BUILDING, — FDNYalerts (@FDNYAlerts) June 10, 2019

PRELIMINARY UPDATE: There was a helicopter hard landing on the roof of 787 7th Avenue in Midtown Manhattan. Fire has been extinguished. Please continue to avoid the area. https://t.co/pBvrbD1MGh — NYPD NEWS (@NYPDnews) June 10, 2019

NEW YORK CITY -- Crews are responding to a helicopter crash on a building in Midtown Manhattan in New York City.This is believed to be an accident, a senior Federal Aviation Administration official told ABC News. No one was hurt inside the building or on the ground, ABC News reports. Preliminary information is that only the pilot was aboard the helicopter, according to the FAA.President Donald Trump tweeted to praise the first responders and offer help if needed.The crash happened around 1:45 p.m. ET at 787 7th Avenue, according to officials. That address is between 51st street and 52nd street, which is in the Times Square area.During an impromptu press conference on the scene, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that the helicopter was forced to make a "hard landing on the roof" and that there is no indication of terrorism.The aircraft was identified by the FAA as an Agusta A109E helicopter. The FAA said that its air traffic controllers did not handle the flight.The FDNY said the chopper's crash-landing onto the building resulted in a fire.The fire has been extinguished, according to the New York Police Department.A woman who wished not to be identified told WABC-TV that she works on the 30th floor of the building. She said the impact was "not like anything I've ever felt before."