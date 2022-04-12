NYC subway shooting: No threats to CTA following mass shooting; Metra adding 'additional resources'

CHICAGO -- Chicago agencies said there are no known local threats following a shooting at a New York City subway station Tuesday morning that left 10 people wounded by gunfire.
"There are no reports of any threats against CTA," Chicago Transit Authority spokeswoman Catherine Hosinski said in a text message.
As a precaution, Metra officials said Tuesday they have "deployed additional resources" and urged riders to report anything suspicious to Metra police at 312-322-2800 or through the Metra COPS app.
The Chicago Police Department did not say if it was increasing its presence on the CTA. "While there is no actionable intelligence at this time, CPD will maintain the appropriate resources to ensure safety on the public transit system," a police spokesman said in a statement.
"We stand with the people of New York City following this despicable act of violence. The Chicago Police Department is closely monitoring the events in New York City," the statement said.
The Office of Emergency Management of Communications did not immediately respond to questions asking if they were increasing security as a precaution.
At least 16 people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a subway car in Brooklyn after a man released a smoke canister and opened fire, New York City officials said Tuesday morning. The gunman, who wore a construction vest, was not in custody.
WLS-TV contributed to this report.
