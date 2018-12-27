Astoria power plant explosion turns night sky bright blue

A transformer explosion at a Con Ed plant in Astoria, Queens caused massive blue light in the skies Thursday night.

ASTORIA, Queens --
Authorities are investigating a transformer explosion at a power plant that lit up the sky over Queens Thursday night.

It happened at the Astoria East and North Queens Con Ed plant.

New Yorkers reported seeing massive blue lights in the city following the explosion and took to social media to share photos and videos.


The NYPD says a fire caused by the explosion is under control.

The mayor's office says there are scattered power outages, including at LaGuardia Airport. The FAA has issued a ground stop at LaGuardia while they investigate.



The NYPD says there have been no injuries.

There is no 7 train service between 74 St-Broadway and Flushing-Main St in both directions after a power outage caused by the explosion.
