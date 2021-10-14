deadly shooting

NYPD officer in custody after allegedly killing woman, shooting another inside home

Yvonne Wu, who was off duty at the time, was apparently inside her ex-girlfriend's home before the two women arrived.
By Eyewitness News
NYPD officer accused of killing woman, shooting ex-girlfriend

NEW YORK CITY -- An off-duty NYPD officer is accused of shooting her ex-girlfriend and killing another woman inside a Brooklyn home.

The incident was reported Wednesday night just after 5 p.m.

Police say 31-year-old off-duty officer Yvonne Wu shot and killed 24-year-old Jamie Liang and also shot her 23-year-old ex-girlfriend.

The 23-year-old woman managed to call 911 and is expected to survive.

Wu was apparently inside her ex-girlfriend's home before the two women arrived. She has been with the department for five and a half years.

The off-duty officer was taken into custody and transported to a hospital for an evaluation. She's expected to face murder charges.

An NYPD officer is in custody after allegedly killing a woman and shooting another inside a Brooklyn home, police say.



It is believed that the weapon used was Wu's service weapon.

Police said she was calm and very forthcoming when they arrived at the scene.

"I saw them put the woman in the car that they arrested and she seemed very calm, it was strange, it seemed like it was from a different scenario, you know she just seemed so peaceful, we weren't," said eyewitness Valerie Wares.

