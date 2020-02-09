NYPD officer shot in an 'attempted assassination,' commissioner says

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx -- An NYPD officer was shot while sitting in a marked police van, sources say.

The officer was shot in the neck and chin on East 163rd and Barretto St. in Longwood just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting an 'attempted assassination.'

Sources say the suspect walked up, started asking directions and then opened fire at the officer. The officer in the driver's seat yelled once seeing the gun and put the van in drive, but he was struck by a bullet. It does not appear the officers were able to fire back at the suspect.

The officer's partner then drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. The officer is alert, conscious and talking, according to sources. He is expected to survive.

Sources say the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a 20-30-year-old man dressed in black with a black hat, and approximately 5'7".



The officer is an eight-year veteran assigned to the 41 Precinct. His identity has not yet been released.

