NYPD officer shot while in police vehicle in the Bronx, officials say

By Eyewitness News
LONGWOOD, Bronx -- An NYPD officer was shot while sitting in a marked police van, sources say.

The officer was shot in the chin and face on 906 Simpson St. in Longwood just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday.

Sources say the suspect walked up, started asking directions and then opened fire at the officer.

The officer's partner drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. The officer is alert, conscious and talking, according to sources.

Scene at Lincoln Hospital:
https://static.abcotvs.com/wabc/images/cms/020820-lincolnhospital.jpg

Sources say the suspect fled the scene. He is described as a man dressed in black with a black hat, and approximately 5'7".

The officer is a six-year veteran assigned to the 41 Precinct.

