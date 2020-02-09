NYPD release new video of suspect who shot police officer in Bronx

The @nypd is asking for the public’s assistance identifying the male depicted in these photos for questioning in regard to the shooting of a NYPD Police Officer in the area of Simpson Street and Barreto Street in the Bronx. pic.twitter.com/HeI5fOovfO — Chief Rodney Harrison (@NYPDDetectives) February 9, 2020

LONGWOOD, Bronx -- Police have released new surveillance video of the suspect who shot a NYPD officer in a marked police van in the Bronx Saturday, authorities say.The officer, a six-year veteran assigned to the 41st Precinct, was shot in the neck and chin on East 163rd and Barretto St. in Longwood just before 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Police Commissioner Dermot Shea called the shooting an "attempted assassination."The man police are searching for is shown in surveillance video dressed in all black with blue jeans entering a store. He is described as a 20-30-year-old man dressed in black with a black hat, and approximately 5'7".Police say the suspect walked up, started asking directions and then opened fire at the officer. The officer in the driver's seat yelled once seeing the gun and put the van in drive, but he was struck by a bullet.Another surveillance video shows what appears to be the police van as it was pulling away from shots fired. The video shows a man in black pointing a weapon at the van and is seen with a gun in his hand as he is walking away from the scene.Authorities say the officer's partner then drove him in the van to Lincoln Hospital. His partner's quick actions likely saved his life, as he is expected to be released from the hospital later Sunday morning.----------