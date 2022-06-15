Hobbies & Interests

New York Times publishes crossword puzzle from Barrington HS teacher after 14 years of trying

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
Barrington HS teacher gets crossword published by NY Times

BARRINGTON, Ill. (WLS) -- Try and try and try again! An English teacher from Barrington is celebrating something very special Wednesday.

Rob Baker has tried for 14 years to get his crossword puzzle published in the New York Times. Wednesday, he can check that off his bucket list.

Baker spoke with ABC7 to talk about getting his puzzle accepted after more than 30 rejections, how to create a crossword puzzle and if he is planning on making more.

Baker said he did 40 hours' worth of revisions to the puzzle.
