New Zealand mosque shooting victim son of Villa Park Islamic Foundation family

Mohammad Imran Khan, 37, was one of 50 people killed in shootings at two mosques in Christchurch during midday prayers. Most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.
Khan's family attends the mosque at the Islamic Foundation in west suburban Villa Park.
According to The Washington Post, Khan owned the Indian Grill restaurant in Christchurch.
His family asked for privacy while they grieve.
Sunday night, worshipers gathered to pray for Khan's family, as well as for the families of other victims of the shootings. Prayer rugs were laid out for the victims.
"We know that each and every one of us in this room is praying from the depths of our hearts for Mohammad Khan and his family," Aliya Husain, of the Islamic Foundation, said to the crowd.
RALLY AT DALEY PLAZA
Earlier Sunday, a peace rally was held at Daley Plaza in Chicago.
The Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition brought people from different backgrounds to Daley Plaza to show the power of community.
"What we do on Fridays is everything you do at churches on Sunday at synagogues on Saturday and at temples every day. We come together as a community. We reflect. We thank our creator for our blessings," said Reema Kamran, of the Illinois Muslim Civic Coalition.
"We stand united against Islamophobia. We stand united against white supremacy," said U.S. Rep. Raja Krishnamoorthi, who represents Illinois' 8th District.
"The whole world is under attack. We must choose light over darkness, hope over hurt," said Rev. Jesse Jackson, of the Rainbow Push Coalition.
"The real answer is not just at the top of our government is with each and everyone of our families as we reach out to our brothers and sisters to our children and grandchildren to teach them the value of tolerance," said U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin, D-Illinois.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.