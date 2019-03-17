New Zealand mosque shooting victim son of Villa Park Islamic Foundation family; vigil to be held Sunday

There is now a suburban connection to Friday's deadly New Zealand mosque attack.

The Islamic Foundation in Villa Park says one of the victims, Mohammad Imran Khan, was the son of one of the foundation's families.

At least 50 people were shot to death at two mosques during midday prayers Friday - most if not all of them gunned down by an immigrant-hating white supremacist who apparently used a helmet-mounted camera to broadcast live video of the slaughter on Facebook.

According to The Washington Post, Khan owned the Indian Grill restaurant in Christchurch.

There will be a vigil Sunday at 6 p.m. in honor of the victims of the New Zealand massacre. Congressmen Raja Krishnamoorthi and Sean Casten are expected to join interfaith partners at the vigil.

