child death

Boy, 5, dies after table falls on him at Oak Brook wedding reception, police say

DuPage County coroner's office has not released additional information
OAK BROOK, Ill. -- A 5-year-old boy died after a stone tabletop fell on top of him last week during a wedding reception in suburban Oak Brook.

The boy, from Glenview, was with family Friday at a reception at the Drake Hotel, 2301 York Road, according to a statement from Oak Brook police.

He was lying on a sofa table, placed behind a sofa, in an open area where other children were sitting, police said. As the other children left the area, the boy began to slide off the table, constructed with a granite top. He held the edge with his fingers to slow his descent as he slid backward, police said.

When he dismounted the table, the table fell on his head, causing significant injury, police said.

Paramedics responded at 10 p.m. and assisted an ER doctor already in attendance to give the child CPR.

The boy was taken to Elmhurst Memorial Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

The DuPage County coroner's office has not released details on the death.

