shooting

Oak Brook mall shooting 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'

By ABC7 Chicago Digital Team
EMBED <>More Videos

Oakbrook Center 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have released 911 calls for help from inside Oakbrook Center Mall where a shooting happened two days before Christmas.

CALLER: I need, um, Oak Brook police department.

DISPATCHER: What's going on there?
CALLER: Somebody's shooting the mall up.

Multiple innocent bystanders were hurt on December 23 when two men opened fire at each other in the eastern part of the mall next to Nordstrom.

RELATED | 2 Chicago men charged in Oakbrook Center shooting

People who could not make it out of the building were told to find a safe spot to wait for police to arrive.

DISPATCHER: Get anyone you can and try and get them to a safe, low location away from any windows and then lock down the store.

CALLER: We're locking this down right here.

The two men involved in the shooting were arrested and face several battery and weapons charges.

WATCH: Witnesses describe shooting at Oakbrook Center
EMBED More News Videos

Running, pancking and hiding: Witnesses describe the chaos that broke out during the shooting at Oakbrook Center Thursday evening.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
oak brookdupage countymallmanhuntgun violenceshots firedshooting
Copyright © 2022 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
SHOOTING
Chicago weekend violence leaves 31 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Chicago weekend violence leaves 29 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
'Mistaken gunfire': Wis. police investigate homicide of 8-year-old
Fatal Amtrak shooting suspect on the run, police say
TOP STORIES
Omicron surge hasn't peaked nationwide: US surgeon general
Chicago's south suburbs to get new area code Friday
Aurora Mayor Richard Irvin announces run for IL governor
Woman killed after being pushed in front of NYC subway train
Chicago weekend violence leaves 31 shot, 4 fatally: CPD
Cop who bungled homicide case involving Daley's nephew promoted
Chicago Weather: Partly cloudy
Show More
Ghislaine Maxwell ends fight to keep names of 8 'John Does' secret
Chicago sports broadcaster Les Grobstein dies at 69
IL family poised to sue Amazon over deadly warehouse collapse
Expect more worrisome COVID variants after omicron, scientists say
COVID Chicago: Residents appreciate ease of at-home tests
More TOP STORIES News