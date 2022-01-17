Oak Brook mall shooting 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7chicago.com/video/embed/?pid=11379004" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Running, pancking and hiding: Witnesses describe the chaos that broke out during the shooting at Oakbrook Center Thursday evening.

OAK BROOK, Ill. (WLS) -- Officials have released 911 calls for help from insideMultiple innocent bystanders were hurt on December 23 when two men opened fire at each other in the eastern part of the mall next to Nordstrom.People who could not make it out of the building were told to find a safe spot to wait for police to arrive.The two men involved in the shooting were arrested and face several battery and weapons charges.