Oak Brook mall shooting 911 calls released: 'Somebody's shooting the mall up'

CALLER: I need, um, Oak Brook police department.
DISPATCHER: What's going on there?
CALLER: Somebody's shooting the mall up.
Multiple innocent bystanders were hurt on December 23 when two men opened fire at each other in the eastern part of the mall next to Nordstrom.
RELATED | 2 Chicago men charged in Oakbrook Center shooting
People who could not make it out of the building were told to find a safe spot to wait for police to arrive.
DISPATCHER: Get anyone you can and try and get them to a safe, low location away from any windows and then lock down the store.
CALLER: We're locking this down right here.
The two men involved in the shooting were arrested and face several battery and weapons charges.
WATCH: Witnesses describe shooting at Oakbrook Center