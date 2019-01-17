Classes were dismissed early because of a bomb threat Thursday afternoon at Oak Forest High School.Authorities were called at 11:58 p.m. with reports that several notes had been left throughout the school, 15201 S. Central Ave. in Oak Forest, "indicating that the school would be blown up and seven different bombs would go off at various times," according to a statement from Oak Forest police.Students at the school, 15201 S. Central Ave. in Oak Forest, were dismissed at 1:15 p.m. "as an act of caution due to an ongoing situation," according to a message to parents posted on the school's website. The message added that "all students are safe."The Bremen High School District 228 Facebook account posted a comment Thursday afternoon that read, "There will be a formal statement forthcoming. All students and staff are safe and have been evacuated."Police remained at the school Thursday afternoon conducting searches "with the assistance of mass explosive detection dogs."