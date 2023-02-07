Community rallies to support Oak Forest High School wrestler caring for sick mother

Lea Davia was up for college wrestling scholarships, but she had to let all of that go to care for her mother, who has been hospitalized for months with a mysterious illness.

OAK FOREST, Ill. (WLS) -- Lea Davia took up wrestling as a junior at Oak Forest High School last year, and it turned out she's pretty good at it. In fact, she made it to the state tournament and was ranked in the top 10 in the state going into this season.

"She definitely would have been on the podium at the IHSA state tournament," said wrestling coach Shawn Forst.

Davia was also up for college wrestling scholarships. But none of that is likely to happen now because she has to take care of her mother, who has been hospitalized in intensive care for months with a mysterious illness.

"We've always just been the two of us. She's been my rock forever, so it's kind of weird for me to be taking care of her when I'm so young," Davia said.

Taking care of her mother includes paying all thebills. She worked a double shift at her job at Rock Bottom Restaurant and Brew Pub the last two nights and then came to school in the morning.

"Insurance. Liens on the house. Things most 18 year olds don't talk about," said Jennifer Debosschere, Oak Forest High School social worker.

After quietly dealing with it all for months with few people knowing, word got out about a month ago. Davia has since received more than $20,000 in donations.

"I just broke down because of all the love and support and the messages I was receiving. I'm just really proud to be part of this community," she said.

The rest of the wresting team will go to the sectional meet this weekend, with winners advancing on to the state meet at the end of February. Davia said she will be with them in spirit.

Click here to make a donation to Davia's GoFundMe.